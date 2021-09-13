STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Inside story 

When Ratan Tata fired Cyrus Mistry in 2016, senior journalist Coomi Kapoor decided it would make a riveting start for a book on the Parsis

Published: 13th September 2021 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Coomi Kapoor

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Serendipity had a large part to play in senior journalist Coomi Kapoor’s second book The Tatas, Freddie Mercury & Other Bawas: An Intimate History of the Parsis. Just when she felt that she knew little about her community, a publisher approached her with a suggestion to write a book on Parsis. Grabbing the opportunity, Kapoor got to work, the result of which is a book that delves deep into the community that is dwindling in number across the world. In an interview with CE, she takes us behind the writing scenes. 

Excerpts

What was the trigger to write a book on the Parsis? 
A few years ago, I took a trip to the Parsi heritage trail of Udvada, Navsari, Sanjan and Surat and was ashamed to discover how little I knew about my own family roots. I started investigating and it became an intriguing journey of discovery. By a lucky coincidence, a short while later, a publisher asked me if I would like to write a book on the Parsis. I happily accepted, but I mulled over how I would go about the project. I didn’t want to write a dry history book or an encyclopedia of names. I wanted to tell a story about a fun community with high achievers who are ethical, eccentric, strong-minded, outspoken and lovers of life. I was also sure I didn’t want to write a story just for Parsis but for all Indians. When Ratan Tata fired Cyrus Mistry in 2016, I felt it gave me a peg for a story that many Indians would be interested in. The background and insight into India’s largest and most respected business house and the histories of the remarkable families involved in the dispute made a riveting start for a book on the Parsis.
 
What did the research process entail? 
When I began, I didn’t have much knowledge on the subject. I started reading every book I could find on the Parsi community. But I am basically a journalist, so I needed original stuff and interviewed at length a whole lot of interesting people. I really must thank my community members; no one refused me an interview. Even in the Tata part of the story, all three main protagonists — Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and Nusli Wadia — opened up.  
 
Did you find a lot of stereotyping surrounding Parsis? 
There were so many contradictions about people and issues that I had taken for granted. To cite just two — I did not realise how deeply involved Madame Cama was in the Hindutva cause and how she backed Savarkar all the way.  I was brought up believing that when the Zoroastrians from Persia landed in Sanjan and met the Gujarat ruler Jada Rana in the eighth century, they were asked to give an assurance that the Zoroastrians would not convert others to the faith. This is incorrect. The Parsi Zoroastrians decided this on their own.    

At any point were you concerned about how the community would perceive the book? 
Throughout writing the book, I was more worried about the prominent industrialists, who can be touchy and are known to be litigious, rather than the community per se. Fortunately, if anyone has reacted adversely, they haven’t got back to me. Firoza Punthakey Mistree, a scholar on religion and the community and the wife of Khojeste Mistree, one of those who spearheaded the conservative school of thought, wrote a very sweet letter of appreciation. 

The number of Parsis has been dwindling over the years, and many feel that the younger generation lives on past glory. Would you agree?  
Hard work, ambition, enterprise, talent, a solid education and ethical standards have usually played a role in the success of many Parsis. I don’t agree with people who feel the younger generation has lost the spirit of entrepreneurship and are simply patting themselves on the back for past glory. 

(The book published by Westland Publications is priced at Rs 454, and is available on Amazon) 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coomi kapoor The Tatas Freddie Mercury & Other Bawas: An Intimate History of the Parsis Parsi community
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp