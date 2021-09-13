STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manpower shortage delays Kempegowda International Airport T2 launch

The second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport is not likely to be launched anytime soon.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport is not likely to be launched anytime soon. The March 2021 deadline was pushed to March 2022 due to the pandemic. The next possible deadline has been set as June 2022, but it is highly unlikely that it can be too.

Asked for details about the progress of work on the second terminal, a spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) did not mention any specific month or year. There has been a delay in Terminal 2 dates due to the pandemic, which has caused disruption in global supply chains and also contributed to manpower shortage. The safety protocols for construction workers too had to be factored in, the spokesperson added.

“We are also cognizant of the fact that the current passenger volumes are low and recovery will take some time. In this context, it is important that we manage the operationalisation of Terminal-2 in a financially responsible manner,” he explained. The Terminal 1, which was built to handle 20 million passengers per annum, is now capable of handling 36 million passengers per year due to smart digital interventions such as Digi Yatra, Smart Security System and Contactless, Self-Bag Drop, the spokesperson said. “This 36 MPPA-capacity terminal is enough to cater to the growth in traffic for the next 18 months at least,” he noted.

