Arterial roads to be free of potholes in a week: Palike

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has assured Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar that the city will have 1,344 km of pothole-free roads by September 20. This would cover major arterial and sub-arterial roads.

During the co-ordination committee meeting held at Vikas Soudha with representatives from BBMP, BMRCL, BDA, Directorate of Urban Land Transport and traffic police, the BBMP assured everyone that the damaged city roads will be fixed within a week.

“They also said that respective zonal engineers will take care of the other roads in the city and make them pothole-free,” said a participant. On the issue of streetlights, they decided that the traffic department will identify the dark spots in the city and discuss the same in the next co-ordination meeting two weeks later. The proposed road map for Karnataka’s future ‘Vision 2020’ was also discussed in the meeting.