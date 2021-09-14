STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HAL, Rolls-Royce ink new pact for Make-in-India Adour engine spares for global market

The pact will support Rolls-Royce's international defence customer base; an MoU was signed during Aero India 2021 to establish MRO services at HAL.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the pact signed with Rolls-Royce, Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will supply spares for the Adour Global Supply chain, and thereby support the former's international defence customer base.

Adour is a twin-spool, counter-rotating turbofan engine by Rolls-Royce whose defence segment is a market leader in aero engines for military transport and patrol aircraft with strong positions in combat and helicopter applications, as per the company. The agreement was signed and exchanged between B Krishna Kumar, Executive Director (Engine & IMGT), HAL and Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President – Defence, India and South East Asia, Rolls Royce, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Rolls-Royce and HAL had signed an MoU during the Aero India 2021 to establish an Authorized Maintenance Centre for Adour at HAL, to support international military customers and operators. Through this partnership, Rolls-Royce aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Adour engines in India by building on HAL’s existing capabilities for manufacturing and supporting the Adour engines for Indian customers over several decades, said a release by HAL.

R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL said "We look forward to working with Rolls-Royce to build on this capability to serve global market for supply of spares and MRO of Adour engines."

This is the first order for the supply of spares for the Adour Global Supply chain, he added.

"We look forward to working with Rolls-Royce to build on this capability to serve the global market for the supply of spares and MRO of Adour engines. HAL has the capability and capacity to support a large defence customer base, with over 30 years experience of supporting repair and maintenance services for the Adour engines in India," he further said, hoping that the partnership would expand the defence sourcing footprint in India.

Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia from Rolls-Royce called the partnership a significant step towards strengthening the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India, and "to help catapult India’s vision for the defence sector to ‘make in India’ for the world."

 Alex Zino, Executive Vice President – Business Development and Future Programmes (Defence) said, "This is our first defence supplies agreement in India and creates an opportunity for India to increase its defence exports given the robust demand forecast for high precision components in this sector."

He expressed excitement in expanding the long-standing partnership with HAL to support long term sustainment of Adour engines for both Indian and global customers. "We believe that HAL’s expertise in manufacturing and supporting Adour engines will pave the way for several of our customers to successfully operate the Adour engines for many more years," he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rolls Royce HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Adour Global Supply Chain Aero India 2021 aero engine parts
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp