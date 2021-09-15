Bicycle sharing, micro mobility set to get push

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the exercise to improve urban mobility and Comprehensive Mobility Plan, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Tuesday, issued a notification seeking to set up and operate Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) and Shared Micro-Mobility System (SMMS) in Bengaluru.

Through these schemes, the DULT aims to extend the provision of a grant permitting coverage of the entire BBMP jurisdiction and improving the first- and the last-mile connectivity. The PBS system covers bicycles and pedal-assisted e-bicycles without throttle and SMMS covers electric mopeds and e- bicycles without throttle.

The objective of the exercise, according to the notification, is to encourage the use of PBS and SMMS. The notification lays out the details of cycle tracks, where the PBS and SMMS hubs are permitted and the criteria for stakeholders and operators to set stations. The notification states that while PBS fleet is permitted on dedicated cycle tracks and shared paths, the SMMS is not. The operators will run the PBS and SMMS on a private basis.