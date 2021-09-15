STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hit by car, two fall to death from Electronics City flyover

Two people, including a woman, fell to their death from the Electronics City flyover to the road below, after a speeding car rammed into their bike. 

Published: 15th September 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people, including a woman, fell to their death from the Electronics City flyover to the road below, after a speeding car rammed into their bike. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening, shocking onlookers, who noticed the two victims plummet from the flyover above.

However, no vehicles were moving on that road below at that time. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained and police have shifted the bodies to St John’s Hospital for postmortem. A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm.

The Bullet motorcycle bearing a Tamil Nadu registration number, was heading towards Hosur road, when it stopped at a lay-bye. Meanwhile, an overspeeding car crashed into their bike, which in turn struck the duo, who were pushed from the flyover’s parapet wall.

The car driver also sustained severe injuries in the mishap, and he was shifted to a private hospital, before the traffic police arrived on the scene. “We found no documents at the spot, but we have recovered two phones. We are checking call details to identify the victims,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp