Hit by car, two fall to death from Electronics City flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people, including a woman, fell to their death from the Electronics City flyover to the road below, after a speeding car rammed into their bike. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening, shocking onlookers, who noticed the two victims plummet from the flyover above.

However, no vehicles were moving on that road below at that time. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained and police have shifted the bodies to St John’s Hospital for postmortem. A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm.

The Bullet motorcycle bearing a Tamil Nadu registration number, was heading towards Hosur road, when it stopped at a lay-bye. Meanwhile, an overspeeding car crashed into their bike, which in turn struck the duo, who were pushed from the flyover’s parapet wall.

The car driver also sustained severe injuries in the mishap, and he was shifted to a private hospital, before the traffic police arrived on the scene. “We found no documents at the spot, but we have recovered two phones. We are checking call details to identify the victims,” the police said.