Not enough treated sewage water to fill lakes in Kolar, Chikkaballapur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The authorities are not able get 410 million litres per day (MLD) of treated sewage water in Bengaluru required to replenish lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur, Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhuswamy told the Assembly, adding that they are able to treat just 330 MLD sewage water.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added that he will convene a meeting of BWSSB officials, and promised to do justice to the people of the two districts. Replying to Chikkaballapur’s Sidlaghatta MLA V Muniyappa, who raised the issue of non-filling of lakes in his home district, Madhuswamy said at present, out of the select 44 lakes, 26 are getting treated water. “To fill lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur, we need 410 MLD of treated sewage water, but are able to get only 290 MLD to 330 MLD.”

When a few MLAs suggested mixing treated sewage water with rain water, Madhuswamy said as per the National Green Tribunal norms, treated sewage water is not potable, and cannot be mixed with rain water. He also noted that while sewage water in Bengaluru was getting wasted, they are not able to get the required quantity.

However, former Speaker and senior Congress MLA from Srinivasapura, K R Ramesh Kumar, was not satisfied with the minister’s reply. “On what basis are they claiming that there isn’t sufficient sewage water. This is because the BWSSB is not showing interest. The detailed project report was done in consultation with the BWSSB and the IISc. Why did they not estimate that Bengaluru cannot get 410 MLD of sewage water?’’ he said.

Muniyappa, too, agreed with Kumar, saying that there must be some irregularities in this which needs to be probed. Madhuswamy assured them that he will conduct a meeting with BWSSB officials and find out if the quantity of sewage water can be increased.