BIAL promotes safe travel experience
Published: 16th September 2021 05:31 AM | Last Updated: 16th September 2021 05:31 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: A major marketing camapign to encourage the public to fly was launched at Kempegowda International Airport by its operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited.
The campaign #TimetoReconnect reassures passengers about safe airport experiences and encourages them to travel and reconnect with loved ones, an official release said. At the heart of the campaign are three short digital films which focus on various aspects of airport operations.