Children with Covid-like symptoms to get tested in Bengaluru

He said: "All schools in the city must identify nodal officers who work in coordination with the health officer at the primary health centre that falls in the same area as the school.

BENGALURU: Students who have Covid-like symptoms for more than two days will have to undergo tests, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Guarav Gupta said on Wednesday. He instructed officials to identify nodal authorities in all schools in the city to check on children showing Covid-like symptoms which persist for more than two days, to control the virus.

After a meeting with Paediatric Expert Committee members and the Technical Expert Committee on steps to be taken for children’s safety, Gupta told the media that stakeholders discussed measures on controlling the spread of the virus in children, especially since they have started going to school. Experts and officials also discussed how to conduct Covid-19 tests and allot separate beds and make arrangements for the children.

He said: “All schools in the city must identify nodal officers who work in coordination with the health officer at the primary health centre that falls in the same area as the school. Students with symptoms persisting for more than two days must not attend school. After information of children with symptoms is provided to the PHC, a health officers’ team must visit the houses of the children and conduct tests.

BBMP health officials said that so far, RT-PCR tests were being done on children with symptoms persisting for more than two days in hospitals, and most them were found to ve Covid- negative.
Gupta said that BBMP will issued guidelines to all hospitals about conducting tests for children, and those being hospitalised due to other diseases.  

The committees also directed officials to ensure that vaccines are given to all those coming in contact with schoolchildren.The committee members also pointed that that 7.21 per cent infection percentage was found in children aged 0-12 years and 8.21 per cent in 13-18 year-old children.

