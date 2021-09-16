STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops identify victims of Electronics City flyover accident

After examining the CCTV footage of the incident, Electronic City police booked the 23-year-old car driver, Nithish P, for reckless driving and causing the death of the duo. 

Published: 16th September 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The duo who died after being tossed over from the elevated flyover onto the ground when a speeding car rammed their bike on Tuesday night, have been identified as BPO employees Preetham Kumar (30) and his friend Krithika Raman. 

After examining the CCTV footage of the incident, Electronic City police booked the 23-year-old car driver, Nithish P, for reckless driving and causing the death of the duo. “Kumar had borrowed the Royal Enfield Bullet from one of his friends, and took Krithika for a joyride. He had parked the two-wheeler at the lay-by on the flyover near Singasandra Junction and was talking to Krithika when the overspeeding car, driven by Nithish, rammed the bike and the duo was hurled down from the flyover to their death. 

The car was left dangling on the edge of flyover,” a senior police officer said. Preetham worked as a quality control manager at a private firm in Marathahalli and was residing with his friends in a flat. His parents stay in JP Nagar. Krithika was a team leader at a private firm in Mahadevapura, and hailed from Chennai. The two had been friends for eight years. Their respective parents received the bodies on Wednesday.

Nithish is an engineering student and a resident of Bommasandra. He sustained severe injuries and his condition is said to be critical. Preliminary investigation revealed that Nithish was driving alone and was rash and negligent, clocking over 120 km/hour when he crashed into the two-wheeler. He was returning home after attending cricket practice at a private academy, the police officer added.

“We have sent the blood samples of Nithish for forensic analysis to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol, or any other toxic substances,” said B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic ).

