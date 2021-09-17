Ambulance rams moving truck, kills three in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people, including a 68-year-old patient and a doctor, were killed on the spot and four others were injured after an ambulance they were travelling in rammed a moving truck at Neralur Gate near Attibele early on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Anwar Khan (68), from Nellikuppam in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district; Dr Jadav Bhushan, a native of Nasik in Maharashtra; and Tukaram Namdev, the ambulance driver, from Mumbai.

The injured are Dr Jithendra Biradar, Ashkhan Shamir Memon (co-driver), Yusuf Khan (attendant) and Ahmad Raza Ali Iqbal Shaikh (a relative of the patient), who have all been admitted to a private hospital.

According to a senior police officer, “The ambulance was heading to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra.

While trying to overtake a truck at Neralur Gate, the ambulance driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed it, which resulted in the front portion of the ambulance suffering complete damage. Three were killed on the spot. Passers-by rushed in to the help the others, and shifted them to a hospital nearby. Based on a preliminary probe, Attibele police registered a case and also collected CCTV footage as part of the investigation.”

Anwar’s family said that he was under treatment for paralysis at a Mumbai hospital, and was being moved to his hometown for recuperation. Meanwhile, The truck driver managed to escape fearing public outrage, the police said.