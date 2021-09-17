Bill mandates big buildings to use harvested rainwater, install dual pipe system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed in the State Assembly on Thursday that mandates large buildings constructed on 10,000 sqftand above, will have to compulsorily make use of harvested rainwater by installing a dual-pipe system.

At present, the law insists that owners who propose to construct new building on site on 30 x 40 sqft and up to 60 x 40 sqft, should have rainwater harvesting system. However, it is also mandatory to install the system for buildings that are constructed on 60 x 40 sqft and above, even if they’re old structures.

The amended Bill insists that building on 10,000 square feet should provide dual piping system and rainwater harvesting structure for storage and supply of water other than drinking, cooking, and bathing purposes.

The Bill insists, every owner or occupier of a building having an area of not less than 2,300 square feet and not more than 10,000 sqft and doesn’t have a rainwater harvesting structure before the commencement of this Bill, should also provide rainwater harvesting structure for storage, use of water including groundwater recharge.

BWSSB Jala Spandana at 16 places tomorrow

Bengaluru: The BWSSB ‘Jala Spandana’ programme to address grievances of consumers will be organised at 16 places from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday. The Engineer-in-chief and additional chief engineers will receive complaints on water and sewerage problems. For more information, people can log on to www.bwssb.gov.in, or call the helpline number: 1916, or WhatsApp at 87622 28888.