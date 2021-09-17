Drive-in Covid vaccine facility in Yelahanka a hit 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 6,202 people have been successfully vaccinated at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mega vaccination centre at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka, which was started a week ago. Spurred by the good response, the civic body is set to open its second mega vaccination site in a day at Malleswaram.

The idea of setting up a mega vaccination site was for people to walk in and get free vaccination. BBMP is providing both Covishield and Covaxin at the site. Since the vaccination site was opened at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan, over 900 individuals are coming forward to get vaccinated every day. It is open from 6am to 9pm, and benefits people from all strata, who can walk in any time.

On Thursday alone, 798 people turned up for vaccination, of whom 711 opted for Covishield and 87 for Covaxin. In all, 498 people under the 18-plus category came for second dose, and 113 took first dose in the 18-plus category. In the 45-plus category, 18 individuals took their first dose and 91 took their second dose.

The drive-in vaccination facility is a major attraction, with a majority of visitors opting for it. “Every day, we get over 200 people just for drive-in vaccination. People are more comfortable seated in their cars while taking the vaccine. Initially, we didn’t expect to get a good crowd, but it has picked up well and many are coming forward for vaccination. An NGO is supporting and handling the vaccination site, which adds to the staff who are handling the crowd well,” said Dr Bhagyalakshmi, Health Officer, Yelahanka zone.

Meanwhile, Randeep D, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Health Commissioner, pointed out that over 2,500 doses are sent to this vaccination site every day. “With high demand and more people coming in, more doses are sent here. At times, when the doses are done, we send additional doses. The idea is not to send people back without being vaccinated. We will start a mega vaccination site at Youngsters Kabaddi Club Ground (Malleswaram) from Friday, which will have all facilities too,” said Randeep.

This apart, BBMP has set up a pink booth for lactating and pregnant women at the vaccination site. “Even the pink booth is seeing many women. On Thursday, 188 women were vaccinated. Since there are no separate divisions for pregnant women in PHCs, the pink booth has been helpful and supportive,” added Dr Bhagyalakshmi.