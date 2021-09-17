Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao wants early exit

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police-Railways, Bhaskar Rao, who was earlier Bengaluru city police commissioner, has applied for voluntary retirement from service (VRS). In his application, the 1990 batch IPS officer has requested to be relieved with immediate effect. The Chief Minister is the final authority to decide on his application.

Bhaskar Rao confirmed to TNIE that he has put in his papers citing “personal reasons” and is hanging up his boots after 31 years of service. He rubbished some reports that he was quitting to join politics.

Sources close to Rao said that he has been very unhappy over being “unceremoniously” shunted from one post to the other over the last one year.

He was posted as Additional Director General, Internal Security Division (ISD) after being transferred from the post of Bengaluru city police commissioner on July 31. Six months later, he was transferred to his current post. Under the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2013, officers in operational areas and otherwise are assured of minimum one-year tenure, barring exceptions.

The recent CBI closure report in the phone tapping case has further upset Rao. He has challenged the B-report filed in court. Rao is the second IPS officer of ADGP rank from the Karnataka cadre to opt for VRS. His senior and former ADGP Sanjay Sahay of the 1989 batch quit after opting for VRS in March last year.