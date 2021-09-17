Global tenders invited for much-delayed Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Minister JC Madhuswamy on Thursday informed the Council that global tenders have been invited for the Rs 21,000-crore Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.

“As per the 2013 Act, we have to give Rs 15,000 crore compensation for the properties that have been identified. We need around Rs 5,000 crore -Rs 6,000 crore for the road construction and Rs 15,000 crore for compensation.

As we may not be able to do the job on our own, international tenders have been called. Land acquisition and road development will be part of it and it will be decided at the department level if we can fix the toll and give it on lease to them for 50 years,” he said. Two companies have approached the government and they are likely to finalise it in the next three to four months, he said. Madhuswamy said the NICE road is not like a ring road or a peripheral road for the entire city and it needs to be connected.

“Since negotiations are on for the project, including acquisition of land and construction of road, it will not be a burden on the government,” he said. The government has decided to implement the project on Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer model.

On the cases related to land acquisition and inter-departmental issues, a committee headed by the Chief Secretary is looking into it, he said, adding that as the Law Minister, he ill get appropriate measures taken through the Advocate General if prosecutors and pleaders are not taking up the cases properly.