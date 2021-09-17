STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Global tenders invited for much-delayed Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project

As we may not be able to do the job on our own, international tenders have been called.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

A draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report states that almost 34,000 trees could be lost if the Peripheral Ring Road project takes off | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Minister JC Madhuswamy on Thursday informed the Council that global tenders have been invited for the Rs 21,000-crore Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.

“As per the 2013 Act, we have to give Rs 15,000 crore compensation for the properties that have been identified. We need around Rs 5,000 crore -Rs 6,000 crore for the road construction and Rs 15,000 crore for compensation.

As we may not be able to do the job on our own, international tenders have been called. Land acquisition and road development will be part of it and it will be decided at the department level if we can fix the toll and give it on lease to them for 50 years,” he said. Two companies have approached the government and they are likely to finalise it in the next three to four months, he said. Madhuswamy said the NICE road is not like a ring road or a peripheral road for the entire city and it needs to be connected.

“Since negotiations are on for the project, including acquisition of land and construction of road, it will not be a burden on the government,” he said. The government has decided to implement the project on Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer model.

On the cases related to land acquisition and inter-departmental issues, a committee headed by the Chief Secretary is looking into it, he said, adding that as the Law Minister, he ill get appropriate measures taken through the Advocate General if prosecutors and pleaders are not taking up the cases properly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp