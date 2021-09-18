STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore Metro trains to run 6 am to 10 pm from Saturday

Published: 18th September 2021 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to the popular public demand and the near normalcy being restored in different sectors, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that it would extend operations of its trains from 6 am to 10 pm beginning from Saturday

According to an official release, the last train will depart from the four terminal stations of Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute at 9.30 pm. The release also added that during weekends and general holidays, the frequency of Metro trains may be increased or decreased depending on the patronage. 

“During weekdays peak hour services at frequency up to 5 minutes and non-peak hour services up to 10 minute intervals will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road sections on the Purple Line and between Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra stations of the Green Line,” the release said.

However, on the newly added Metro stretches under Phase-I launched this year (Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute and Mysuru Road to Kengeri), the frequency will only be 10 minutes throughout the operating hours. Hence, from Kengeri and Silk Institute, there will be a 10-minute gap between trains. 

The release also added that during weekends and general holidays, the frequency of Metro trains may be increased or decreased depending on the patronage. 

