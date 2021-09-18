Bengaluru civic body demolishes illegal structures, takes back BDA land worth over Rs 40 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has recovered its land worth Rs 40.57 crore in two separate operations carried out in Ullal village in Yesvantpur Hobli.

According to an official release, the authority had earlier acquired two plots of land, one having dimensions of 1 acre and 12 guntas (Survey No. 156/2) and another running into 1 acre 28 guntas (Survey No. 156/3) in Ullal village. The occupiers of these properties had taken the BDA to a trial court which gave a verdict in favour of the BDA.

Following the verdict, BDA officials led by Superintendent of Police Bhaskar and Executive Engineer Sushma cleared the temporary sheds and seized control of its property on Thursday.

In the second operation at Sir M Visvesvaraiah Layout 6th Block, the land was acquired for the construction of sites. “However, temporary sheds were built illegally in 7 blocks of 30x40 sq ft measurement (Survey Number 202) in Ullal. BDA Officials cleared these sheds and seized the property as per court order. The current market value of these sites is Rs 6.05 crore.

The current market rate of these two parcels of land is Rs 34.52 crore.

BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath said that the BDA had assets of high value in various locations. “We had started a clearing operation before the Ganesha festival. The operation would be a continuous one and no matter how influential any encroacher is, BDA property in their possession would be confiscated,”he said.

Deputy Superintendent Balakrishna, police inspectors Srinivas and Lakshmaiah and engineer Prakash were among those involved in the operation.

BDA demolishing illegal structures and taking possession of its property in Yesvantpur hobli.