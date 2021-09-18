STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New Delhi-bound AI flight suffers brake problem before takeoff at KIA, passengers deboarded

Flight arrivals  shifted for hours from North Runway to South Runway

Published: 18th September 2021 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Air India flight used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight came to a standstill before take-off from the North Runway of the Bengaluru airport due to jamming of a wheel brake. The passengers were deboarded and AI 505 took off five and half hours later when the problem was resolved.

The flight was supposed to depart from Kempegowda International Airport from Runway 27R at 10.25 am. While no one was able to give details on the number of passengers on board, a source said the rough estimate could be around 200 as it was a widebody aircraft.

According to a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, "The Bengaluru-Delhi flight got brake binding on wheel number 5 when the aircraft was lining for runway 27R. The flight was left on the runway. Due to this, no arrivals possible on runway 27R. However, departures taking off on 27R from an A4 intersection."

In a statement, a  BIAL spokesperson said, "On September 18, a Delhi-bound Air India flight developed a technical issue while taxiing to the runway. There was no impact on the operations as the South Runway was used to ensure smooth operations."

Elaborating on the incident,  a reliable source said, "The brake apparatus that is present in all wheels got jammed in one of the wheels of the flight. The aircraft cannot move once this happens. So, all passengers had to be deboarded and the issue was examined. However, after the initial effort the problen recurred before takeoff. Hence, it was set right again and the flight finally took off at 3.45 pm."

He added that incidents of brakes in wheels getting affected happens very rarely.

Air India was unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India flight Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Airport
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp