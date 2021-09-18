STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Yellow delight

Some relish it, some detest it. There are a wide variety of dishes you can make using the pineapple. Here are some you can try if you like the fruit

Published: 18th September 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients
2 cups finely-diced fresh pineapple 
1/4 cup diced red pepper and tomatoes (each) 
1/3 cup chopped onion
2 tbsp finely-chopped coriander leaves
1 tbsp finely-chopped mint leaves (optional)
1 tsp jeera powder
1/2 tsp red chilli flakes (optional) 
1-2 tsp finely-chopped green chillies
2 tbsp lime juice
1-2 tsp sugar (optional)
Salt to taste
Nacho chips or crackers/biscuit for serving
Method 
Mix all the ingredients, place in the fridge for an hour to allow the flavours to marry. 
Serve cold or at room temperature.
- Rupa Balachandar,

Method
In a heavy-bottom pan, heat 2 tbsp of ghee, half the amount of sugar. Add the chopped pineapple and turmeric and sauté it till the pineapple softens and cooks well.
Let the pineapple cool completely. Keep aside some pieces of pineapple and grind the rest into a coarse paste in a blender.
Pressure cook the sago with 2 cups of water and switch off after one whistle. Do not over cook as sabudana will completely dissolve.
In a heavy-bottom pan, boil the milk and let the milk reduce to half.
Once the milk is reduced and slightly thick, add the remaining sugar, cooked sabudana and give it a good mix.
Bring it to a boil and let it thicken.
Switch off the flame. Let the payasam cool for 15 mins.
Once it has cooled, add the pineapple pieces, the pineapple paste and give it a good mix.
Heat 1 tbsp of ghee in a small pan and add raisins and cashews to it. Once the cashews turn gold and the raisins plump up, add it to the payasam.
Refrigerate and serve cold.
- Madhuri Anand Kumar, (@msaggarwal)(@riginalavirtual vegetarian)

Pineapple Payasam

Ingredients
1 cup fresh pineapple,chopped finely
2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup sago
1/2 cup sugar (as per taste)
Half a pinch of turmeric
2 tbsp + 1 tbsp ghee
A few raisins and cashews

Pineapple Popsicles

Ingredients
2 cups of pineapple, chopped
3 tbsp honey (as per taste)
1 tbsp freshly-squeezed lime juice
30ml Malibu Rum (optional)
3 tbsp fresh mint leaves
30 ml coconut mylk  (first extract)

Method
Add all ingredients to a blender and grind it to a smooth juicy texture. 
Transfer to a popsicle mould. Let it freeze for four hours and then insert the popsicle sticks.
Do not strain the juice as the pulpy mix is what makes this popsicle delicious.
Let this sit overnight in your deep freeze until completely chilled. 
De-mould and serve.
- Jyothi Varne, (@spicecharmer)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp