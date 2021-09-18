Yellow delight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients

2 cups finely-diced fresh pineapple

1/4 cup diced red pepper and tomatoes (each)

1/3 cup chopped onion

2 tbsp finely-chopped coriander leaves

1 tbsp finely-chopped mint leaves (optional)

1 tsp jeera powder

1/2 tsp red chilli flakes (optional)

1-2 tsp finely-chopped green chillies

2 tbsp lime juice

1-2 tsp sugar (optional)

Salt to taste

Nacho chips or crackers/biscuit for serving

Method

Mix all the ingredients, place in the fridge for an hour to allow the flavours to marry.

Serve cold or at room temperature.

- Rupa Balachandar,

Method

In a heavy-bottom pan, heat 2 tbsp of ghee, half the amount of sugar. Add the chopped pineapple and turmeric and sauté it till the pineapple softens and cooks well.

Let the pineapple cool completely. Keep aside some pieces of pineapple and grind the rest into a coarse paste in a blender.

Pressure cook the sago with 2 cups of water and switch off after one whistle. Do not over cook as sabudana will completely dissolve.

In a heavy-bottom pan, boil the milk and let the milk reduce to half.

Once the milk is reduced and slightly thick, add the remaining sugar, cooked sabudana and give it a good mix.

Bring it to a boil and let it thicken.

Switch off the flame. Let the payasam cool for 15 mins.

Once it has cooled, add the pineapple pieces, the pineapple paste and give it a good mix.

Heat 1 tbsp of ghee in a small pan and add raisins and cashews to it. Once the cashews turn gold and the raisins plump up, add it to the payasam.

Refrigerate and serve cold.

- Madhuri Anand Kumar, (@msaggarwal)(@riginalavirtual vegetarian)

Pineapple Payasam

Ingredients

1 cup fresh pineapple,chopped finely

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sago

1/2 cup sugar (as per taste)

Half a pinch of turmeric

2 tbsp + 1 tbsp ghee

A few raisins and cashews

Pineapple Popsicles

Ingredients

2 cups of pineapple, chopped

3 tbsp honey (as per taste)

1 tbsp freshly-squeezed lime juice

30ml Malibu Rum (optional)

3 tbsp fresh mint leaves

30 ml coconut mylk (first extract)

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender and grind it to a smooth juicy texture.

Transfer to a popsicle mould. Let it freeze for four hours and then insert the popsicle sticks.

Do not strain the juice as the pulpy mix is what makes this popsicle delicious.

Let this sit overnight in your deep freeze until completely chilled.

De-mould and serve.

- Jyothi Varne, (@spicecharmer)