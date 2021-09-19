STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro's Tunnel Boring Machine 'Urja' set for breakthrough in a week in CM's presence

BMRCL sources that a mega function with the participation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to be held within a week to mark its final step.

Published: 19th September 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro's Tunnel Boring Machine 'Urja'

Bengaluru Metro's Tunnel Boring Machine 'Urja'. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) 'Urja' drilling between Cantonment railway station and Shivaji Nagar is likely to achieve a breakthrough within a week after drilling for little over a year. A mega function with the participation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to be held within a week to mark its final step, said BMRCL sources.

Drilling work is presently being undertaken by 9 TBMs to lay tracks for Metro's Phase-II underground corridor between Nagawara and Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere).

Urja made its first ring on the rocks on August 1, 2020. "It has completed drilling nearly 835 metres out of the 850 metres distance it is supposed to bore through. It is a matter of a few days before it completes the rest," said a top Metro source.

The source added that in a month's time following its completion, the TBM Vindhya operating in the same direction is likely to achieve a breakthrough. The details released by BMRCL though did not have the latest on these machines as the updates were available in its newsletter only upto August 30.

According to it, this is the status of work done by the other seven TBMs upto August end, Bhadra drilling from Venkateshpura Station to retrieval shaft has completed 84 metres, Tunga drilling in the same direction has completed 65.8 metres; Avni drilling from Shivaji Nagar to Rashtriya Military School has completed 636.6 metres while Lavi drilling in the same dirction has completed 349.8 metres.

Rudra drilling from South Ramp to Diary Circle has completed 340.2 metres while Vamika drilling in the same direction has completed 140 metres. Varada drilling from Rashtriya Military School to Langford Metro station has completed 436 metres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tunnel Boring Machine TBM Urja Bengaluru Metro Bengaluru Cantonment railway station Shivaji Nagar Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp