Bengaluru moral policing: Two miscreants arrested for attacking man for dropping female colleague of other religion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youths were arrested for stopping and assaulting a biker who was dropping his female colleague. The incident that amounts to moral policing took place on the busy Hosur Road on Friday night.

The accused who were arrested by the Suddaguntepalya police within 12 hours had recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

At 9 PM near Dairy Circle, the miscreants stopped the biker and asked him why was he dropping a woman who belonged to another religion. They then assaulted him before warning him of dire consequences if he repeats it. The accused repeatedly abused the woman and asked her "why was she not ashamed to go with a man who did not belong to her religion." They also took her husband's number and abused him over the phone for allowing his wife to travel with another man. They later forced her to get down from the bike and take an auto-rickshaw.

With the video going viral, the Suddaguntepalya police registered a case and swung into action and arrested the two miscreants. The police are questioning the accused. The biker informed that he has dropped his colleague several times but this was the first instance of him getting attacked for the same.

Responding to the incident, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "My government deals with such incidents with an iron hand."