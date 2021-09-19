STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru moral policing: Two miscreants arrested for attacking man for dropping female colleague of other religion

On Friday night near Dairy Circle, the miscreants stopped the biker and asked him why was he dropping a woman who belonged to another religion. They also took her husband's number and abused him.

Published: 19th September 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youths were arrested for stopping and assaulting a biker who was dropping his female colleague. The incident that amounts to moral policing took place on the busy Hosur Road on Friday night.

The accused who were arrested by the Suddaguntepalya police within 12 hours had recorded the incident and posted it on social media. 

At 9 PM near Dairy Circle, the miscreants stopped the biker and asked him why was he dropping a woman who belonged to another religion. They then assaulted him before warning him of dire consequences if he repeats it. The accused repeatedly abused the woman and asked her "why was she not ashamed to go with a man who did not belong to her religion." They also took her husband's number and abused him over the phone for allowing his wife to travel with another man. They later forced her to get down from the bike and take an auto-rickshaw. 

With the video going viral, the Suddaguntepalya police registered a case and swung into action and arrested the two miscreants. The police are questioning the accused. The biker informed that he has dropped his colleague several times but this was the first instance of him getting attacked for the same. 

Responding to the incident, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "My government deals with such incidents with an iron hand."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru moral policing
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp