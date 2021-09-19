'Second Chance Nahi Milega': Red FM, TNIE launch road safety awareness campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Radio network RED FM Bengaluru, in partnership with The New Indian Express, launched a road safety awareness campaign Second Chance Nahi Milega on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi.

The campaign was centered around alerting helmetless riders about road safety, in the wake of increasing traffic violations and casualties due to road accidents.

Second Chance Nahi Milega is a message to motorists that not everyone is as fortunate as Lord Ganesha to get a second head or a second chance in case of an accident.

As part of the campaign, a mascot dressed as Ganesha, along with the staff of RED FM, visited some prominent traffic junctions in Bengaluru, starting on September 6. In association with the Bengaluru Traffic Police, awareness on road safety was conducted in major locations, including MG Road, near the Cauvery Emporium, Brigade Road, at the Residency Road signal, Sony World junction in Koramangala, Sadashivnagar near the swimming pool junction, the Silk Board signal, Anil Kumble Circle, Vivekananda Metro station junction, Basaveshwara Junction at the Rajbhavan signal, JD Maara on Bannerghatta Road and Indiranagar 12th main.

During the campaign, traffic offenders were made to do baski or sit-ups as a symbolic act — asking forgiveness before Lord Ganesha. Meanwhile, riders without safety headgears were given free helmets to spread the message of road safety.

Commenting on the campaign, B Surendar, COO and director, RED FM, said, “Bengaluru city is home to nearly 55 lakh two wheelers and almost 60 per cent of the accidents in the city are said to involve a two-wheeler in one way or the other."

"Through our initiative Second Chance Nahi Milega, we want to reiterate the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. We plan to essentially spread the message that not everyone is as blessed as the Lord himself to get a second chance, and so they better take enough precautions in life. The initiative will encourage Bengalureans to follow road safety measures and help save the lives of riders and those of others too.”