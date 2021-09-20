Another menace? Watch out Bengaluru, new viral infection bug mimics dengue 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With a change in season, doctors are seeing a high number of cases of viral infection, many of these are viral fever along with thrombocytopenia, a condition in which the platelet count drops.

Generally, this fever is often mistaken for dengue, as it has the same clinical features, but the patient tests negative for dengue.

Many patients get confused and worried, say doctors, pointing out that those who live close to construction sites or industrial areas are more prone to the infection as it could also be a vector-borne disease and mosquitoes breed in such places.

Dr Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Low platelet count does not mean you have dengue, other viral infections may also cause a decrease in platelet count. Patients with symptoms are advised to undergo a platelet count test. Most of the time, viral infection mimics dengue, and the line of management is similar. Haemogram (complete blood count test) along with dengue NS1 antigen tests are recommended. If the test comes positive, dengue can be confirmed.”

Dr Irfan Javeed Khazi, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia, Hebbal (Manipal Hospitals) pointed out that he has been seeing cases of viral fever with low platelet count, in one in every five patients.

“The common symptoms are myalgia, fever, headache, sometimes associated with upper respiratory infection and GI symptoms. Breathing in airborne droplets contaminated with virus and contaminated water with viruses can result in the viral fever with thrombocytopenia. This is mostly seen in the adolescent age group and till the age of 70,” said Dr Khazi.

Meanwhile, Dr S N Aravinda, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, stated that people with viral fever symptoms are more worried that it is a sign of Covid.

Weather change

“The sudden change in weather, and people going out for small get-togethers during weekends are probably the cause for the increase in viral fever cases. Both paediatric and adult cases of viral fever are seen in the OPD,” he said.

Normal viral fever treatment are given to patients, with supportive care through IV fluids and paracetamol. In case of any complications in the lungs, kidneys and liver dysfunction, treatment varies accordingly.