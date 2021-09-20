STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset with authorities, citizens and activists turn to NGT to save dying Bengaluru lake

Acting on the petition, the NGT has now directed and made Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) the nodal agency to form a committee to look into the encroachments.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:56 AM

National Green Tribunal.

National Green Tribunal. (File photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over the failure of government bodies in protecting water bodies of Bengaluru, citizens and activists approached the National Green Tribunal to save the dying Yele Mallappa Shetty lake.

Acting on the petition, the NGT has now directed and made Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) the nodal agency to form a committee to look into the encroachments, rising pollution levels and other non-environmental activities and submit a report on or before October 22.

The NGT directions were issued on September 8 and the locals state that till date, no one has come to inspect the site.  

The lake in Survey no 63 of Medahalli village is being used by Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department.

The petitioner, Jagan Kumar, stated that many residential apartments and layouts have been established in the area, hence, all the construction debris and waste went into the lake. Not only is untreated sewage let into the lake, the buffer zone has also been encroached upon, yet action has not been taken.  

In the NGT directions, a copy of which is with TNIE, the tribunal sought details of the actual extent of the lake as per original revenue records, encroachment details, whether the pumping station is constructed in the buffer zone and if necessary, permissions have been taken, details of water quality and details of the environmental damage.  

According to NGT directions, the committee should include Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru urban, senior Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change officer and senior KSPCB official.  

Locals stated, “Despite orders, nothing has happened on ground. The government is going slow in its works because it is their own agencies and colleagues who are accused.”  

KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasulu said, “The committee was formed three days back and it also comprises of revenue department officials.”

