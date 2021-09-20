STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women bikers lead awareness drive in Bengaluru on mother-newborn safety

Over 100 riders including 70 bikers from Special Initiative Riders (Harley Davidson Riders Group) and 20 Jeep drivers from Bangalore Mudster’s (Jeep Owners) were a part of the awareness campaign.

Women bikers mark ‘World Patient Safety Day’ organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital at Hebbal in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark World Patient Safety Day, women bikers in the city led a unique motor rally to spread awareness about the safety of mothers and newborns on Airport Road on Sunday. The initiative was organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hebbal. 

This year, the theme for the World Patient Safety Day is, ‘Safe maternal and newborn care,’ where the World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging all the stakeholders to ‘act now for safe and respectful childbirth’.

This year, the focus is on raising awareness among health workers while engaging patients at the global level and stressing on the importance of ‘safe maternal and newborn care’.

MLA Krishna Byre Gowda flagged off the motor rally and said, “Bengaluru is probably the foremost biking city in the country and we are all very proud as it shows the diversity of lifestyle of Bengalureans. I am happy that the bikers have joined hands with Rainbow Children’s Hospital to promote this cause of healthcare. I appreciate all the bikers. The bike ride was successful in spreading the important message of patient safety which is a welcome move.”

