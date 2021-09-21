STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

29% of II PU students clear offline exam

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh announced the II PUC results on Monday, where only 29.21 per cent of the candidates cleared the examination. 

Published: 21st September 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh announced the II PUC results on Monday, where only 29.21 per cent of the candidates cleared the examination. The poor show of result was majorly due to the poor performance of private candidates as just 27.29 per cent of the 17,470 private candidates who appeared for the board examination cleared it. 

The examination was held from August 19 to September 3 for private candidates, and for freshers who were unhappy about their retrospective grading (marks of SSLC, first PUC and internal marks of second PUC). Even repeaters attempted the examination and received satisfactory results. A 93.92 per cent of the 592 fresher students and 52.29 per cent of the 351 repeaters who attempted, passed the examination. 23.08 per cent of the 39 candidates with hearing impairment, and 38.89 per cent of the 18 students with learning disability cleared the exam.  

The results were favourably skewed towards students from rural areas with 32.59 per cent out of 5,961 passing the exam and only 28.62 per cent of students from urban areas managing to clear it.
Similarly, 31.72 per cent of 12,489 Kannada medium students fared better than English medium students with only 26.08 per cent passing the exam. While 36.71 per cent of girls passed the examination, only 26.02 per cent boys cleared it.

580 students secure distinction

Of the 18,413 candidates, 580 candidates secured a distinction, 1,939 secured first class, 1,578 students secured second class and 1,410 students secured third (pass) class. The highest marks scored was 594 by a general category student in commerce. The highest in arts was 592, and in science was 573.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp