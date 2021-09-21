29% of II PU students clear offline exam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh announced the II PUC results on Monday, where only 29.21 per cent of the candidates cleared the examination. The poor show of result was majorly due to the poor performance of private candidates as just 27.29 per cent of the 17,470 private candidates who appeared for the board examination cleared it.

The examination was held from August 19 to September 3 for private candidates, and for freshers who were unhappy about their retrospective grading (marks of SSLC, first PUC and internal marks of second PUC). Even repeaters attempted the examination and received satisfactory results. A 93.92 per cent of the 592 fresher students and 52.29 per cent of the 351 repeaters who attempted, passed the examination. 23.08 per cent of the 39 candidates with hearing impairment, and 38.89 per cent of the 18 students with learning disability cleared the exam.

The results were favourably skewed towards students from rural areas with 32.59 per cent out of 5,961 passing the exam and only 28.62 per cent of students from urban areas managing to clear it.

Similarly, 31.72 per cent of 12,489 Kannada medium students fared better than English medium students with only 26.08 per cent passing the exam. While 36.71 per cent of girls passed the examination, only 26.02 per cent boys cleared it.

580 students secure distinction

Of the 18,413 candidates, 580 candidates secured a distinction, 1,939 secured first class, 1,578 students secured second class and 1,410 students secured third (pass) class. The highest marks scored was 594 by a general category student in commerce. The highest in arts was 592, and in science was 573.