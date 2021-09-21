From scrubs to shorts

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I can retire from medicine, but not from sports,” says Bengaluru-based Dr Srikanth V, Plastic, Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road. It was in 2002 that he embarked on a journey of adventure after completing his MBBS. Since then, he participated in various marathon events, starting with the Mumbai Marathon in 2008. A medical professional who gets time off only during weekends, has managed not to let go of his passion.

Even in the midst of the pandemic which has been tough on medical professionals in particular, Srikanth has been working towards his goal of becoming a triathlete. “When I heard about running a marathon in 2002, it really amused me, but that was just the beginning. In 2010, I rekindled my passion for cycling and in 2018, I found my interest in something I was really oblivious to swimming,” says Srikanth, who participated in the Goa Ironman 70.3, his first triathlon in 2019.

As a recreational adventure enthusiast, Srikanth has participated in the Kaveri Trail Marathon seven times, completed four half marathon and one full marathon at Auroville Marathon (2019), among others. Although medical emergencies have kept him on his toes during Covid-19, he uses the weekends to cycle and run.

“I try to cycle at least a 100 km near Kanakapura Road and Bellary Road. While I manage to attend emergencies during the weekdays, I dedicate weekends to long-distance cycling and running. I also learnt to fix a flat tyre during the lockdown,” says Srikanth, who also cycled a distance of 450 km between Manali and Leh in 10 days. “During the course of my long-distance running and cycling, there were times that I had to return to hospital for medical emergencies,” adds the 52-year-old.

Srikanth, who is now gearing up for the Hennur Ultra (50K run), to be held in Bengaluru in October, tells us that training for an open-water swim was his biggest fear. However, the Goa Ironman helped him overcome that. “These sporting events are actually a big stress-buster. It gave me time to contemplate things and definitely made me fit. I am much more involved and energetic throughout the day and

feel very enthusiastic about everything I do in the medical field,” says Srikanth, who plans to start his swim training at a Bengaluru-based aquatic centre in preparation for the Goa Ironman in 2022.