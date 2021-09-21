STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA arrests absconding accused in Bengaluru police station rioting case 

The premier investigation agency, in a joint operation along with the Karnataka Police, arrested accused Tabrez (35), a resident of Old Bengaluru Layout, Bengaluru City.

Published: 21st September 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Widespread riots on the night of August 11 in DJ Halli

Widespread riots on the night of August 11, 2020 in DJ Halli. (File photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The NIA has arrested an absconding chargesheeted accused in the Bengaluru police station riots case, an official said on Tuesday.

The premier investigation agency, in a joint operation along with the Karnataka Police, arrested accused Tabrez (35), a resident of Old Bengaluru Layout, Bengaluru City on Monday.

The case was registered on August 12 last year at Devarajeevanahalli Police Station, Bengaluru city under sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

On August 11 last year, a mob protesting against the alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) post about Prophet Mohammed posted by one Naveen had turned violent and attacked the police station with dangerous weapons and stones and burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties.

The NIA took up the investigation and filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru under various sections of the UA(P) Act, IPC and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (KPDLP Act) against 109 accused people in February this year.

Tabrez is a member of Sagaipuram ward, SDPI, a political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and was involved in hatching the conspiracy to attack the DJ Halli Police Station and had instigated many others on WhatsApp groups, the NIA official said.

He was also found involved in burning vehicles and damaging public/private property, the official said, adding that further investigation is continuing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Bengaluru Riots Bengaluru Communal Riots
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp