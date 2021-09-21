The Lord saved us: Passengers who survived the Bengaluru division train-truck collision unhurt 

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: Among the 1380 passengers on board the Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express who escaped unhurt during Monday night's collision with a truck were an extended family of 14 on a pilgrimage tour to Tamil Nadu.

The group from Mysuru, including 8 women, who were on their way to Kumbakonam and were seated in S1, S3 and S4 coaches of the Superfast Express. They had got together to have their dinner when the mishap occurred.

A N Jayasimha, who works as a Technical Lead in an IT firm in Mysuru told TNIE, "We were having dinner when we heard a loud noise, a sudden jerk caused by the application of brakes. The train came to a halt immediately."

Shortly, a few of us stepped outside and reached up to one end of the train. "A truck was completely squashed under the train loco. It was a really big accident with the lorry crushed and the train loco suffering damages but luckily all of us ended up safe. I can only say the Lord has saved all our lives," he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Indian Railways on behalf of his family, he said, "Officials offered us biscuits and tea. In the pouring rain, employees worked on the tracks for hours. Top officials were there at the spot and swift action was taken. The train was reversed to Karnelaram and a new loco was attached and we left on our journey," Jayasimha said.

His relative Ranga too echoed these sentiments when he tweeted to this reporter: "My sister and her family were travelling in that train. Thanks to Bhagavan Ranganatha's blessings nothing has happened they reached their destination safe and well."

GRP arrests truck driver

Driver Ranganath Swamy who unauthorisedly entered the tracks from the Doddaballapur-Huskur Road was arrested by the Government Railway Police on Tuesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old driver was booked under four Sections: 147 (illegal entry into railway premises) and 153 (Sabotage) of Indian Railways Act and Sections 447 (Criminal trespass) and 279 (Rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code.