V for Vegan! FSSAI okays Bengaluru girl’s logo

BENGALURU: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has chosen the vegan foods’ logo designed by a Bengaluru-based college girl. The logo, a simple ‘V’ with a small plant on top of it has been recognised, approved and will be the face of all vegan foods.

It took only 20 minutes for Kruti Manish Rathore (22), an MSc, second year, Food Science and Nutrition student of Mount Carmel College, to come up with the idea. FSSAI released the logo for all vegan foods on September 21 and stated: “The new logo is green in colour, as a V inscribed in the middle with a small plant on top of it.”

Kruti explained that the green coloured plant and leaves indicate that the product is of plant origin, while ‘ V’ is to identify that the product is vegan and the word ‘Vegan’ written at the end helps consumers to identify vegan foods and avoid confusion with the letter ‘Y’.

“This is the first time I have done this. I had a discussion with my father after making and sharing some preliminary drawings. He gave me some suggestions to improvise and I was satisfied with what I made. I first understood what vegan foods mean and why people consume or shift to them before designing the logo. I am very happy that my design has been selected.

I thank my teachers and principal for all the encouragement,” she told TNIE. Dr Sangeeta Pandey, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of, Nutrition said Dietetics, Mount Carmel College, said, “I was aware that FSSAI was looking for a logo for vegan foods. So I asked the girls to take it up as a project and come up with something new and innovative. Kruti’s logo was selected. It is a proud moment,” she said.