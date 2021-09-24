10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old student from a school affiliated to ICSE moved the Karnataka High Court, questioning the Kannada Language Learning Act, on the ground that it violates Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, and is contrary to the National Education Policy, 2020, as it does not exempt institutions affiliated to CBSE and ICSE.

Justice R Devdas issued notice to the Chief Secretary and Secretary of the Department of Education, Government of Karnataka, and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, after hearing a petition filed by Keertan Suresh, a Class 4 student at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School here

It was contended in the petition that Kannada is to be taught as a compulsory language in all classes, in all schools in Karnataka.

