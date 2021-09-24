Issue notices to tax defaulters, Palike tells officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday, has instructed the officials to issue notices to property tax defaulters in every zone of BBMP and collect tax immediately.

He directed the revenue officers that notices should be issued in accordance with the list of assets along with tax lying pending for many years. Speaking at a meeting on property tax, he said, “Assistant revenue officials must pay attention to collecting property tax. Notice should be issued to defaulters in ward limits and take measures to collect taxes immediately.”

In the current financial year, the target set for the BBMP revenue officials was to collect Rs 4,000 crore property tax and until September 22, Rs 2141.51 crore (53 per cent) has been collected, revenue official stated.

According to the records, the maximum collection of tax was from the RR Nagar zone, totalling an amount of Rs 149.12 crore (56.74 per cent) while the highest amount of Rs 542.14 crore was collected from the Mahadevapura zone. Meanwhile, the BBMP collected a tax and penalty amount of Rs 20,711,970 from Adarsh Reality and Hotels Pvt Ltd on Thursday.