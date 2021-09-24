STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take tour of Bengaluru on electric scooter

“This year’s theme is - Inclusive growth of tourism, which includes the local community of our city and Dekho Apna Desh promotion campaign.

Published: 24th September 2021 05:24 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the focus on climate change, environment and energy conservation, and subsequent loss due to the pandemic, the tourism department has decided to encourage Bengaluru visitors to take tours of the city in electric vehicles. 

The Ministry of Tourism will launch this initiative as part of World Tourism Day on Saturday. Similar to how tourists rent scooters in Goa to explore the place, Bengaluru visitors will be able to rent electric vehicles (EVs) to explore the city, but on curated tours with route maps. 

The ministry noted that the pandemic has made people apprehensive about crowded public transport. So, to revive tourism, Mohamed Farouk, Director of Karnataka’s Ministry of Tourism decided to launch this unique initiative. 

“This year’s theme is - Inclusive growth of tourism, which includes the local community of our city and Dekho Apna Desh promotion campaign. Under this, visitors will be taken on an experiential tour of the city. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, people will be visiting places significant to independence and freedom struggle, authentic food trails and places that are of heritage and traditional value. This will also raise awareness about the importance of making the shift to electric vehicles,” he said.

The ministry has partnered with Yulu Miracle, Rustik Travels and Monks on Wheels for this. Tourists can contact the tour operators to chalk out curated tours and routes, book an EV and head out. “We are launching it first in Bengaluru. Based on its success and financial viability, we will extend the services to Mysuru and Mangaluru,” Farouk added.

