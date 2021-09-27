5 engineering students held for vandalising cars in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five engineering students were arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising 14 cars in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri on Thursday night. The students had gone on the rampage in an inebriated state after attending a birthday party, the police said.

One of the cars that were vandalised at

Krishna Garden in Rajarajeshwari Nagar

The accused, who are from North India, are seventh-semester students of computer science at a private engineering college here. They allegedly vandalised six cars at Krishna Garden in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police limits and eight cars in Nanjappa Block in Kengeri police limits.

“They were arrested based on the CCTV footage and other clues. They had attended a birthday party at an apartment complex in Kengeri and had come out around 2 am to buy soft drinks from a store attached to a 24X7 petrol pump.

While returning, they hit the windshields of the cars with a cricket bat they were carrying. While three are staying at an apartment in Kengeri, two are at the college hostel,” the police said. The police have seized two motorbikes and the cricket bat from the accused.