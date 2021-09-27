COMED-K toppers from Karnataka have eyes set on IITs as JEE Main looms

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking careers ranging from aerospace engineering to coding, COMED-K (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) toppers from Karnataka have their eyes set on the top IITs.

The JEE Main will commence in a week on October 3 and the results are expected by mid-October.

Three students from Bengaluru and one each from Mysuru and Bellary made it to the top 10 in COMED-K.

While many were not comfortable with online classes during the pandemic, these students were agile to adapt and devised their own mechanisms to make good use of their time. Also, the cancellation of the Class 12 board exams gave them an opportunity to focus on competitive exams.

Coding requires you to think differently and out of the box unlike the regular textbook based curriculum said rank one holder, Veeresh B Patil, a student of Oxford Independant PU College, Bengaluru, and son of Basavaraj S Patil, an engineering professor, and Rajeshwari B Patil, a homemaker.

Shiva Sudhan R, rank 2 in COMED-K and a student of St. Paul's English School, Bengaluru, was inspired by the cosmos and after reading several aerospace magazines, he decided to pursue the field. "ISRO is also a great place to work," he added.

Shrikara A, student of R V PU College, Bengaluru, and son of Dr Arun Kumar Shetty and Dr Anitha Arun, homeopathy doctors, got into the habit of creating "websites for fun" as a young student -- from a Java based electric cab booking system to his own product page based on launches by a popular phone manufacturer, he honed his interest in computer science very early.

Rank 10, M Shree Harsha Bhat, student of Jindal Vidya Mandir, Bellary, and son of MS Manjunatha Bhatt, who works with Jindal Steel Works, and M Neeraja Bhatt, a homemaker, said they were spared 45 days of Class 12 exam preparation, even though the exam would have helped them brush up on the subject core.

Shifting of exam deadlines during the pandemic year was frustrating but he ensured there was no let-up in his preparations by discussing with friends and seeking doubt clearing classes from lecturers. He's a computer science and electrical engineering aspirant.

Nischith P, a student of BASE PU College, Mysuru, and son of GV Prakash, a businessman, and Shanthala HC, a homemaker, said that he plans to join NITK, although he will attempt IIT advanced soon. When dates for the examinations were announced in December, he made great headway in preparations. He's an IT or Electronics and Communication Engineering aspirant.

The COMED-K results were announced on Sunday. The test was written by 44,111 (16,632 Karnataka and 27,479 non-Karnataka) candidates on September 14.

COMED-K counselling to be held online

COMED-K counselling would be conducted online and candidates have to upload scanned copies of their documents through their login. These uploaded documents will be verified by the panel of expert verification officers.

The number of seats available for being filled up, the quantum of tuition fees and counselling dates would be notified in due course which will be in the immediate order of sequence to that of KEA, said a note by COMED-K.

Visvesvaraya Technological University has announced the revised academic eligibility for B.E./B.Tech programmes for the year 2021-22 according to which a candidate has to pass 2nd PUC / 12th standard examination with English as one of the Languages, Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry / Bio-Technology / Biology / Electronics / Computer Science, said executive secretary S Kumar in a note.