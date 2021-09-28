BMTC bus runs over two people on Electronics City flyover, both succumb

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two, including a woman, were killed after a BMTC bus ran over them in Electronics City traffic police limits on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Prabhakar, a lathe operator, and Sahana, a garment factory worker. Both hailed from Davanagere and were around 25 years old. Prabhakar lived in Electronics City, while Sahana was a resident of Doddaballapura.

The police said Sahana had come to meet Prabhakar on Sunday and they were going on the connecting flyover from Phase-2 to Phase-1 of Electronics City. A BMTC bus moving ahead changed lanes without any indication and its middle section brushed against the bike. Both Prabhakar and Sahana fell off the bike and came under the rear wheels of the bus.

“Both died instantly as the bus ran over their heads. The bus driver was arrested, while the vehicles involved in the accident have been confiscated,” the police added. It may be recalled that a man and woman who had stopped at a lay-by on the same stretch had died after they were hit by a car and they fell from the flyover recently.