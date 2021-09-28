STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC bus runs over two people on Electronics City flyover, both succumb

Two, including a woman, were killed after a BMTC bus ran over them in Electronics City traffic police limits on Sunday.

Published: 28th September 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two, including a woman, were killed after a BMTC bus ran over them in Electronics City traffic police limits on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Prabhakar, a lathe operator, and Sahana, a garment factory worker. Both hailed from Davanagere and were around 25 years old. Prabhakar lived in Electronics City, while Sahana was a resident of Doddaballapura. 

The police said Sahana had come to meet Prabhakar on Sunday and they were going on the connecting flyover from Phase-2 to Phase-1 of Electronics City.  A BMTC bus moving ahead changed lanes without any indication and its middle section brushed against the bike. Both Prabhakar and Sahana fell off the bike and came under the rear wheels of the bus.

“Both died instantly as the bus ran over their heads. The bus driver was arrested, while the vehicles involved in the accident have been confiscated,” the police added. It may be recalled that a man and woman who had stopped at a lay-by on the same stretch had died after they were hit by a car and they fell from the flyover recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC Electronics City
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp