Two kgs of gold seized from flyer at Bengaluru airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs in Bengaluru recovered over 2 kgs of gold worth nearly Rs one crore from a passenger who reached the Kempegowda International Airport from Maldive's capital Male on Tuesday.

According to an airport source, the 23-year-old flyer had arrived to Bengaluru by a Go First flight (G8 4032) on September 28 at 6.16 pm.

"He had concealed the gold in paste form in a cloth belt inside his inner wear. Frisking of the passenger helped in detecting the gold. The total metal recovered was 2.098 kg and its totally value comes to Rs 99,31,916."

The passenger is a native of Mallapuram in Kerala, the source said. His travel records reveal that he had departed from Kochi International Airport on September 22. He has been arrested and further investigations are underway.