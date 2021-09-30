4 kg of heroin recovered by DRI from woman passenger at Bengaluru airport

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, has seized 4 kg of heroin from an international female passenger of African origin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

According to informed sources, on credible inputs, the DRI intercepted the accused, who had arrived on a flight from the Middle East and seized the contraband worth Rs 28 crore from her possession.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. She was produced before the designated court and remanded in judicial custody. In the last three months, the DRI has seized over 70 kg of heroin from various international airports across the country including 22 kg from the KIA itself.

There is a steep increase in drug trafficking, especially high-end narcotic drugs like heroin and cocaine this year with the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions that had led to sealing of borders and restriction of movement of individuals and cargo other than essential supplies. The recent haul of 3000 kg heroin at the Mundra Port by the DRI is the biggest seizure of the contraband in the world.

“Drugs are being smuggled in through sea, land and air routes by international syndicates, which are using mules to bring the contraband to India by air, while sea is being used for bulk shipments,” said the sources. Carriers often are unable to disclose information about their handlers.

“They are instructed to check into a hotel/lodge on landing following which they receive a call and hand over the consignment to the receiver in return for a commission and return tickets by their handlers,” added the sources.

The price of heroin in the grey market has also skyrocketed because of disruption in the supply chain. “It is now priced upwards of Rs 7 crore per kg. One kg of heroin is adulterated further and sold at exorbitant prices,” said the sources.