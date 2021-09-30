Period & the pandemic   

Dr sandhya rani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last year and half, several women have been struggling with many menstrual deviations that range from prolonged cycles to heavy flow, early or delayed periods, painful periods and increase in premenstrual symptoms. These in turn have caused anxiety, fatigue, mood swings and depression in some women.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on women and girls and has affected menses in all age groups. Due to the stress mounted by lifestyle changes such as work from home, lack of physical activity and bizarre eating habits, many women and girls have been having concerns with irregular periods.

The sudden change in lifestyle i.e. online classes, no play time due to lockdown and sudden weight gain has also led to an increase in the number of young girls of 9 to 11 years of age attaining menarche

(having their first period), irregular menstrual cycles and PCOD. Furthermore, the fear of getting Covid has prevented women from going to hospitals, leading to a delay in seeking medical advice amongst all age groups.

Hence, amid such a scenario, women can adopt the following healthy practices to ensure their menstrual well-being: Have a balanced diet

Do regular exercise like yoga, Zumba, dance etc which can be done at home Meditate to manage stress

Speak to your family members and divide household work

Ensure vaccination of family, staff and domestic help to keep the fear ofthe pandemic at bay

When should you seek help?

Any deviations from regular menstrual rhythm

Increase in premenstrual symptoms

Fatigue /giddiness

Unwanted pregnancy / contraceptive advise Bleeding in between periods /after intercourse

Lumps in the breast

Feeling low. Depressed women must remember that it would be prudent to consult a gynaecologist to make sure that there is no other underlying cause for a change in pattern. While physical access to healthcare may be restricted in some places, but with the advent of teleconsultation, patients with internet access can consult doctors across the country with ease. At the least, an initial virtual consultation with a doctor is recommended if menstrual irregularities persist, so that a more serious underlying condition is not missed. To all women out there, it is important to discuss the issues with your doctor first, be it menstrual problems or otherwise. That helps in early diagnosis and appropriate medical advice.

(The writer is a senior consultant obstetrics & gynaecology, Aster Women and Children Hospital)

