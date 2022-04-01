BBMP budget lays stress on tax collection

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a late-night development, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials uploaded the budget of the city corporation on the Palike website. It was shared with the public through a social media announcement at 11.24 pm.

The budget outlay for the year 2022-23 has been set at Rs 10,48,428.08 lakh, compared to Rs 88,048.13 lakh in 2021-22. The opening balance shown by the BBMP finance section is Rs 558 lakh, compared to Rs 352 lakh in 2021- 22. Payments are shown to be Rs 10,48,093.45 lakh.

A senior BBMP official, seeking anonymity, told TNIE that the month-long budget session by the state government had delayed the Bengaluru city budget presentation by 20 days. There was also a delay because of resistance from a few ministers living in the city, on the tax collection model.

According to officials, tax collection and revenue utilisation has been divided ward-wise for ward development. Spending has been defined based on categories like Rs 50 lakh for potholes, 50 per cent for major roads, and special percentages for solid waste management, storm water drains and footpaths.

The budget lays stress on property tax collection, and a target of Rs 1,500 crore as a minimum has been set. “For the first time, BBMP has decided to club property tax collection and identification of large houses with Bescom bills, as all homes use electricity. Also penalties will be imposed on those underpaying property tax and showing improper utilisation (like stating property is residential but utilizing it for commercial purpose).

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh told TNIE that the budget was released late as it was finalised at the end of the day, on the last day of the financial year.

BOX-1

Opening balance – Year 2021- 22 estimates – actual in Dec 2021 --- Revised budget estimate 2021 – Estimate for 2022- 23 (in lakhs Rs)

Opening Balance – 352 – 00 – 00 – 558.08

Receipts – 1029581 – 643882.88 – 880486.13 – 1047870

Payments – 1029480 – 61689.95 – 879928.08 – 1048093.45

BOX-2

Receipts made (In Lakhs Rs) – 2022- 23 --- 2021- 22

Council – 0.10 -- 00

General Administration – 27150.10 – 0.03

Revenue – 550713.10 – 117505.05

Town planning and regulation – 46556 -- 26533

Public Works – 406089 – 375624.50

Solid waste management – 12870.05 – 11508.05

Public health general – 4402.10 – 2471.60

Public Health Medical – 9.05 – 13.10

Horticulture – 65.05 – 51.95

Urban Forestry – 15.05 – 20.05

Public Education – 0.20 – 0.10

Social Welfare – 0.20 – 0.10

BOX-3

Payments estimation in BBMP

Section – Year 2021- 22 – Year 2022- 23 (in lakh Rs)

Council –358.17 – 1246.75

General Administration – 74519.64 – 62792

Revenue – 35699.75 – 45408.00

Town planning and regulation – 1216.75 – 2207

Public Works – 483016.61 – 691149.59

Solid waste management – 164357.23 – 146944.89

Public health general – 59817 -- 21063

Public Health Medical – 17684.40 – 7538

Horticulture – 13064.14 – 17438.55

Urban Forestry – 2840.62 – 3530.15

Public Education – 6781.07 – 11341.09

Social Welfare – 20572.67 – 37434.43