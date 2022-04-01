BBMP truck mows elderly man

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another accident involving a BBMP truck, A 60-year-old farmer was killed after a speeding BBMP garbage truck knocked down his bike in Bagaluru on Thursday. A week ago a 14-year-old girl was killed after the BBMP garbage truck ran over her while she was crossing the road in Hebbal.

The deceased has been identified as Ramayya S, a resident of Yelahanka.

A police officer said that the incident occurred around afternoon and Ramayya was going to Sampigehalli to attend a family function. Meanwhile, a speeding truck heading towards Doddaballapura Road rammed into his bike from behind. Ramayya was tossed in the air due to the impact and came under the trucks rear wheel. Passersby who noticed the incident rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.