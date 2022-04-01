Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport resumes international ops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the opening up of international flight operations across the country from March 27, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) resumed operations of 25 international departing flights daily and plans to add new routes and airlines in a phased manner.

An official release from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said this was a significant increase from the 10 flights operated a day earlier. Pre-Covid, the airport had an average of 40 international departures each day. The Airport has reinstated more than 90 per cent of its routes compared to pre-Covid.

The airport is connected to 21 international destinations in 17 countries through 24 airlines, and will be adding newer routes later this year to Seattle (American Airlines). It will also strengthen its existing route to San Francisco (Air India) as United Airlines is set to launch weekly flights in October, connecting the world’s two biggest tech hubs - Bengaluru and San Francisco.

“The airport has increased the use of automation at pre-embarkation checkpoints to reduce waiting time as international passenger footfall is expected to rise gradually,” it said.