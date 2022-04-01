STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport resumes international ops

The airport is connected to 21 international destinations in 17 countries through 24 airlines, and will be adding newer routes later this year to Seattle (American Airlines).

Published: 01st April 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the opening up of international flight operations across the country from March 27, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) resumed operations of 25 international departing flights daily and plans to add new routes and airlines in a phased manner. 

An official release from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said this was a significant increase from the 10 flights operated a day earlier. Pre-Covid, the airport had an average of 40 international departures each day. The Airport has reinstated more than 90 per cent of its routes compared to pre-Covid.

The airport is connected to 21 international destinations in 17 countries through 24 airlines, and will be adding newer routes later this year to Seattle (American Airlines). It will also strengthen its existing route to San Francisco (Air India) as United Airlines is set to launch weekly flights in October, connecting the world’s two biggest tech hubs - Bengaluru and San Francisco.

“The airport has increased the use of automation at pre-embarkation checkpoints to reduce waiting time as international passenger footfall is expected to rise gradually,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport international flight
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp