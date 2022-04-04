STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DJ Halli rape case: Bengaluru police shoot accused on the run

Police said the 22-year-old history-sheeter was absconding after escaping from police custody and the police received specific information that he was hiding at an isolated place in Vyalikaval.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Awez, the accused in the DJ Halli rape case who had escaped from police custody, was shot at and arrested by the police on Saturday after he allegedly attacked a police constable who tried to nab him.

"The accused was spotted and the police surrounded him. In a bid to escape, Awez attacked constable Arun Kumar with a dagger. Despite being warned to stop, Awez tried to flee and the inspector opened fire at him injuring his leg," the police said, adding that both the injured constable and the accused were rushed to hospital.

Awez was arrested on charges of raping a woman after barging into her house, when her husband, a security guard, had gone to work. A mechanic by profession, Awez has 28 cases against him and was banished from the city.

