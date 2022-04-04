STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pass order to stun animals before slaughter: Karnataka government to Bengaluru civic body

According to the department's deputy director, the letter comes after several complaints alleging that rules are not being followed at slaughterhouses.

Published: 04th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A meat shop that was open on Sarvodaya Day in Bengaluru

A meat shop that was open on Sarvodaya Day in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the middle of halal controversy in Karnataka, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has issued a letter to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking the civic body to direct and ensure that all chicken shops and abattoirs in the city slaughter the animals only after stunning them.

According to the department's deputy director, the letter comes after several complaints alleging that rules are not being followed at slaughterhouses. Stunning is an act of knocking out the senses of an animal prior to slaughter. The notice came in the wake of Hindu organisations appealing for a ban on halal meat as well as Varsha Todaku celebrated on Sunday.

The department has asked BBMP to report to the Bengaluru Urban chapter of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty on Animals on the progress made in ensuring that the slaughterhouses are following the guidelines.

In the letter, dated April 1, the department cited the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001. The Act stipulates that a separate area for stunning the animals prior to slaughter is necessary and also that the the area where it takes place be suitable for the animal as well as for the practice of religious slaughter. 

Many groups had sought ban

Further, Chapter 6 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 1960, prohibits killing of an animal required as per religious practice to be rendered as an offence. Several religious groups had sought a ban on halal meat as well as a its mass boycott, with BJP National Secretary CT Ravi terming the practice as ‘economic jihad’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Animal Husbandry department Meat shops Bengaluru meat shops Halal meat Jhatka meat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp