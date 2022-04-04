Sealed with a kiss 

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the pandemic, one’s eyes were the mirror of a smile as lips were hidden behind the masks. Yet, the obsessive culture over lips could not go unnoticed. The prevalent popular culture pays more heed to lips. Scrolling through Instagram, you get to see all sorts of enhanced lips and shapes. While many may have opted to go natural, your lips are something to take pride in. So, how can we choose to ignore it?

Spring season comes with a plethora of colours and yet we often find our lips dry and chapped. Applying lipsticks on chapped lips is not such an attractive idea either. While there is no quick solution to this, there are ways you can take care of it.

Have you heard of the term ‘moisture sandwich’? What is this trend? Let us understand how to have kissable lips sealed with moisture. Of course, we all use chapsticks but it doesn’t lock in moisture for good. Lips don’t have sebaceous glands, so even chapstick can only give temporary hydration.

How to create a Moisture Sandwich

This Instagram trend has sorted the lips worry for many. Here’s how it works:

To moisten your lips, take a few sips of water. This will act as a base to further steps.

Next step is to use a cream or balm on your lips. Rub it generously on the already moist lips.

Seal this moisture by using Vaseline which will act as a occlusive to save the lips from drying . This shall save the lips from air and prevent them from further drying, while the cream or balm will help the middle layer of the lips. And voila, you got the trend right and now your lips are moisturised.

Lip sleeping masks