Man flies into Bengaluru from Gujarat to snatch chains to keep wife happy, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man, who allegedly came by flight to the city to commit chain-snatching to keep his wife happy, has been arrested by the CK Acchukattu police. The accused has been identified as Umesh Khatik, who hails from Ahmedabad.

The police said an unidentified bike-borne miscreant had snatched two gold chains from a woman on 100 Feet Ring Road on December 26 last year. The police gathered information about the accused and found that he had come from Ahmedabad to commit offences here.

“The CCB police in Ahmedabad were alerted about the accused and they arrested him and recovered stolen property in three cases. He was lodged at Sabarmati Central Prison, from where he was taken into custody on a body warrant. His interrogation led us to crack three cases reported in one each in CK Acchukattu, Mico Layout, and Malleswaram police stations,” the police said, adding that booty worth Rs 4 lakh was recovered.

Further, the accused admitted during questioning that he took a flight to Bengaluru city to commit the offence. “He wanted to keep his wife and wanted to lead a luxury life,” the police said.