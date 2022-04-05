STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Speed test

After 10-minute grocery &food delivery, here’s a city startup that is experimenting with a 10-minute internship hiring concept

Published: 05th April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It all started with a meme featuring the Godzilla and King Kong face-off which symbolised the current competition between the 10-minute grocery and food delivery initiatives in the quick e-commerce ecosystem. However, the meme also put up a challenge to conduct a 10-minute internship hiring process on the same lines of the delivery process. Subash Choudhary, co-founder of Dukaan, which helps startups launch businesses online, actually accepted this challenge. 

On April 1, Choudhary and his team pulled-off a unique feat where they hired 12 interns  – out of the 40 candidates – who applied for the 10-minute internship hiring slot for the role of a front-end developer. Although netizens thought this was an April fool’s prank, the startup worked in real-time to take on the challenge. They even gave the offer letter to the selected candidates post the interview. While some joined the team on Monday, some are expected to join in the coming days. The first intern to be hired hails from Kashmir, and will be moving to Bengaluru for the summer internship. 

Choudhary explains that with lack of time and just three members in the hiring team, the company was not ready for a long-haul internship process that would extend to multiple rounds over several days. With deadlines closing in and the demand for jobs increasing, the team had no choice but to fast-track the hiring process equal to the viral quick e-commerce trend. “We are not obsessed with the 10-minute catchword. This was an experiment. It was more about making the recruitment process quick and efficient. We announced hiring on a short notice, but the number of candidates who applied were 40, overshooting the 24 slots that were scheduled. We had a tech team in place which ensured that the candidates passed their virtual interview process without hassles,” says Choudhary, who adds that selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 35,000 or more each month depending on their performance. 

The interview process was held in three phases, between 11.30 am and 9.30 pm on April 1. Candidates were first introduced to a set of three members comprising the HR team. The three-member team spent about four minutes briefing the candidate about the internship process and going through the candidate’s profile and project works. The second phase, consisting of two tech-lead members, reviewed the project of the candidate, which took about three minutes. After which, Choudhary took around three minutes to interview the candidate and accept or reject them based on the rankings submitted by the members of the first two phases.

“I would select or reject the candidate based on the assessment of the technical team. It is of course not fair to judge a candidate in 10 minutes. If we find that we went wrong in hiring any one of the interns, it is absolutely okay. It would be a learning for us. In fact I spent more than 10 minutes with candidates who I felt would make it to the team,” says Choudhary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp