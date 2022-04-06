STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former head of Amnesty International India barred from leaving Bengaluru airport 

The CBI had filed a case against the organisation for money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

Published: 06th April 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Aakar Patel,  Former head of international NGO, Amnesty International India. ( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former head of international NGO, Amnesty International India, Aakar Patel said on Wednesday morning he was stopped at Bengaluru airport from boarding a flight to the US.

In a series of tweets he said that the CBI had informed him that his name was on its Look Out Circular (LOC) in connection with a case filed by the Centre against his former organisation. Patel added that he had specifically got his passport back through a Gujarat sessions court to undertake this trip.

The CBI had filed a case against the organisation for money laundering and criminal conspiracy. It had raided its offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru in November 2019 for allegedly violating the FCRA (Foreign Currency Regulation Act) provisions.

Neither immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport nor  Bangalore International Airport Limited, the airport operator, wanted to comment on the matter.

