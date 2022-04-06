STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sankey Road to run at two levels if govt okays plan

The BBMP engineering wing admitted that they have to acquire lands belonging to the convent school and also the government to take up the project.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

An artist’s impression of the proposed Sankey Tank Road

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ease traffic congestion on Sankey Tank Road, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to construct a two-lane road at the ground level below the bridge.

The BBMP engineering wing admitted that they have to acquire lands belonging to the convent school and also the government to take up the project. While they are clear that the lake land cannot be touched because of environmental reasons, they are not concerned about the loss of tree canopy on the stretch.

A BBMP engineer told The New Indian Express, “The traffic congestion on this stretch is a major worry. We have two roads to be widened immediately -- Palace Road and Sankey Road. While Palace Road is under litigation, there is no such issue here. The idea was also suggested by Malleswaram MLA and IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.”

The existing two-lane road is 7.5 metre wide and the BBMP proposes to construct a road of same width at the ground level. “The road will be at two levels. We are looking at it as an engineering challenge as we have to tackle the slope,” the engineer said.

‘Each stretch will be a one-way’

“We will have to acquire land measuring around 15- 25 feet from the road belonging to institutions. The tree canopy can be recreated after the road is constructed. The school is 100 feet away from the existing road,” the engineer said. The proposal, presented to the government in January this year, has been pending because of the legislature session and budget.

The proposal does not find place in the BBMP budget too. “Single-lane roads are a major concern for civic agencies. We either have to widen the road or construct flyovers. Once the new Sankey Road is constructed, each stretch will be a one-way to ensure that there are no traffic jams and long waiting periods,” the engineer said.

The engineers, however, were unable to answer as to why they are not talking to the traffic police to alter the traffic signal waiting period and create green corridors for quicker movement of vehicles at the junction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru Sankey Road
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp