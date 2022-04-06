STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Transfers of professors, other teaching staff by month-end

The provisional transfer list will be announced on April 13. Any objections can be submitted online by April 18.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transfer process of 15 per cent of teaching staff of government first-grade colleges, including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, librarians, sports and physical education directors will be completed by the end of this month, P Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate & Technical Education (DCTE), stated on Tuesday.

In a press release, he stated that transfers will be done as per regulations, including compulsory transfer (9 per cent), spouse cases (3 per cent), widow/single parent/ unmarried women/ divorcee cases (1 per cent), persons with benchmark disabilities (1 per cent), employees suffering from serious health issues (1 per cent) adding up to 15 per cent.

The provisional transfer list will be announced on April 13. Any objections can be submitted online by April 18. The preferential transfer list and details of vacant posts, which will be filled through counselling, will be announced on April 21. Later, counselling will be held on April 23 and April 26 for transfer of special cases, and on April 27 for compulsory transfer, he informed.Commissioner Pradeep also said that those who have less than two years of service for superannuation, who are on projects of UGC, CSIR, DST and other government body, or any statutory agency, research guides at government first-grade colleges with a research centre, NCC  officers and office-bearers in the Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association can seek exemption from transfer by submitting the required certificates.

44 Assistant Professors to be transferred 
Pradeep informed that as many as 44 assistant professors of government first-grade colleges, who have been facing a shortage in workload, will be transferred to colleges with adequate workload, as per regulations. In a press release, he stated that a circular has already been issued in this regard, and names of the assistant professors who will be transferred have been announced in it.

If they need any change, candidates can submit to DCTE via dce.postshifting2022@gmail.com before April 6. Based on this, the list of changes in work location and colleges with designated workload will be announced on April 7, and counselling done on April 8, he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp