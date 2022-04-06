Transfers of professors, other teaching staff by month-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transfer process of 15 per cent of teaching staff of government first-grade colleges, including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, librarians, sports and physical education directors will be completed by the end of this month, P Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate & Technical Education (DCTE), stated on Tuesday.

In a press release, he stated that transfers will be done as per regulations, including compulsory transfer (9 per cent), spouse cases (3 per cent), widow/single parent/ unmarried women/ divorcee cases (1 per cent), persons with benchmark disabilities (1 per cent), employees suffering from serious health issues (1 per cent) adding up to 15 per cent.

The provisional transfer list will be announced on April 13. Any objections can be submitted online by April 18. The preferential transfer list and details of vacant posts, which will be filled through counselling, will be announced on April 21. Later, counselling will be held on April 23 and April 26 for transfer of special cases, and on April 27 for compulsory transfer, he informed.Commissioner Pradeep also said that those who have less than two years of service for superannuation, who are on projects of UGC, CSIR, DST and other government body, or any statutory agency, research guides at government first-grade colleges with a research centre, NCC officers and office-bearers in the Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association can seek exemption from transfer by submitting the required certificates.

44 Assistant Professors to be transferred

Pradeep informed that as many as 44 assistant professors of government first-grade colleges, who have been facing a shortage in workload, will be transferred to colleges with adequate workload, as per regulations. In a press release, he stated that a circular has already been issued in this regard, and names of the assistant professors who will be transferred have been announced in it.

If they need any change, candidates can submit to DCTE via dce.postshifting2022@gmail.com before April 6. Based on this, the list of changes in work location and colleges with designated workload will be announced on April 7, and counselling done on April 8, he added.